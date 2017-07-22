 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian vehicle accident leaves two Azerbaijani citizens injured

    Microbus was driven by 27-year-old Azerbaijani citizen

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A minibus driven by a citizen of Azerbaijan overturned in Russia's Stavropol region.

    Report informs citing Russian media, two people were killed and four, including two Azerbaijanis injured as a result of the crash.

    According to the Russian State Traffic Police, the accident caused by rear wheel separation. As a result of the accident, the minibus overturned into a valley.

    According to police, the 27-year-old Azerbaijani citizen who was driving the minibus was not previously prosecuted and has four years of driving experience. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi