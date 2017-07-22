Russian vehicle accident leaves two Azerbaijani citizens injured

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A minibus driven by a citizen of Azerbaijan overturned in Russia's Stavropol region.

Report informs citing Russian media, two people were killed and four, including two Azerbaijanis injured as a result of the crash.

According to the Russian State Traffic Police, the accident caused by rear wheel separation. As a result of the accident, the minibus overturned into a valley.

According to police, the 27-year-old Azerbaijani citizen who was driving the minibus was not previously prosecuted and has four years of driving experience.