    Incident
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 15:21
    Prosecutor: Arayik Harutyunyan's involvement in crimes confirmed by evidence

    The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court.

    According to Report, prosecutors representing the state presented their closing statements, read out documents and evidence confirming the involvement of the defendants in various crimes.

    Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, presented a portion of the documents and evidence related to the accused Arayik Harutyunyan.

    He noted that the evidence examined during the court proceedings confirms both the direct and indirect involvement of Harutyunyan in all crimes committed by the criminal grouping. The defendant performed various functions within the grouping from December 1991 to September 20, 2023.

    According to one of the case materials, Harutyunyan and his brother took part in crimes committed against Azerbaijan in the 1990s. He also participated in the battles in the settlement of Karkijahan near the city of Khankandi and in Khojaly.

    The evidence presented demonstrates that Harutyunyan was not an ordinary member of the group but played an active role in maintaining the combat readiness of the opposing forces, ensuring uninterrupted supplies to armed units, and sustaining their capacity to conduct illegal military operations.

    Video materials examined in court proved that the defendant not only visited territories of Azerbaijan previously occupied by Armenian armed forces but also directly participated in activities aimed at inspecting combat positions, assessing the potential of stationed forces, and maintaining the continuity of military operations.

    It was noted that, in addition to taking part in numerous crimes and terrorist acts against the Azerbaijani people-particularly against civilians-Harutyunyan openly shared details of his actions with the public through social media.

    trial Baku Military Court Armenian war crimes Arayik Harutyunyan
    Prokuror: Arayik Harutyunyanın cinayətlərdə iştirakı sübutlarla təsdiqlənib
    Прокурор: Участие Араика Арутюняна в преступлениях подтверждено доказательствами

