    Prison term of former chief of State Flag Square Complex Office prolonged

    Presentation of Rustam Usubov was heard at Sebail District Court

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Term of preventive measure on Rashad Mammadov, former chief of State Flag Square Complex Office has prolonged. 

    Report informs, presentation of First Deputy Prosecutor General Rustam Usubov regarding prolongation of term of preventive measure on R.Mammadov was heard at Sebail District Court.

    In accordance with court decision, term of preventive measure on R.Mammadov extended for 3 months.

    R.Mammadov detained on May 12, 2015. 

