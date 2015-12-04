 Top
    Preventive measure chosen on deputy of Taleh Baghirov

    Criminal case launched on him for two articles of Criminal Code

    Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Preventive measure chosen on Elchin Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of 'Muslim Union' Movement, sentenced to administrative arrest.

    Report informs, in accordance with decision of Sabunchu District Court, three months preventive measure was chosen on E.Gasimov. E. Gasimov's barristers filed appeal from court decision. Baku Court of Appeal did not remedy appeal.

    Chairman of 'Muslim Union' Movement Organization is Taleh Baghirov. He detained during Nardaran operations held on November 26 together with his supporters. E.Gasimov detained on November 5. He accused for violation of Article 310 (willful failure to obey a police officer) of Administrative Offences Code and sentenced to 30 days of administrative arrest. 

