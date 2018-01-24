President Ilham Aliyev meets with Israeli prime minister in Davos

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos on January 24.

Report informs, the meeting mentioned with satisfaction the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Azerbaijan, and it was stated that results of the visit gave a new impetus to the development of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

The sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, exchanged views on further cooperation.