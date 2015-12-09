Police station is established in Nardaran

It will be 42nd police station in Baku

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Administrative building is constructing in Nardaran settlement of Baku for police station.

Report informs, it will be 42nd police station in Baku.

Police station is established to ensure security in Nardaran and neighbor settlements.

There was no police station in the settlement up to now. The nearest police station to Nardaran is 14th Police Station of Sabunchu District Police Office in Mashtagha settlement.

At present, forces of Interior Troops controls the settlement.

Park is arranged in central square of settlement, some roads are expanded.