    Persons trying to sell smuggled ecstasy in Azerbaijan were arrested

    A large amount of psychoactive MDMA tablets and potent drug Pregabalin revealed and seized

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) have prevented illegal sale of a large amount of smuggled psychoactive MDMA tablets (ecstasy).

    Report informs citing SSS Public Relations Department.

    According to information, Mammadov Alakbar Zakir and Mustafayev Shamistan Ali were detained, suspected of smuggling the psychoactive substances into the country and organization of regular sale in the areas, where youth gather.

    As a result of investigations, a large amount of psychoactive MDMA tablets and potent drug Pregabalin was revealed and seized.  

