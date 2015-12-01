Persons killed in a shootout with police in Nardaran were buried

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Persons killed in a shootout with police were buried in the cemetery of Nardaran settlement.

Report informs, they are Akbar Babayev, Farahim Bunyadov and Rafael Bunyadov, who were registered in d in Nardaran.

The law enforcement agencies are currently launching special operation in Nardaran.

On November 26, 2015 the Ministry of Internal Affairs held a special operation in the village of Nardaran in Baku city. During the operation, they resisted to police, opened fire on them, threw a hand grenade. Return fire was opened, as a result of which killed four members of the gang, a few people were injured.

Despite increase in the number of supporters of the gang in the territory where the operation was carried out, the police carried out their duties, two police officers heroically died.

As a physical evidence, from the scene seized a large quantity of weapons, grenades, bladed weapons, and etc. Arrested 14 members of a criminal gang were headed by Taleh Bagirov.

Due to the fact, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case, the investigation is underway.