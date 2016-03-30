Person internationally wanted for 13 years, extradited to Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ A person wanted by "Interpol" and detained in the Russian Federation, was extradited to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Baku resident, born in 1964 Akif Movluda Amiraslanov was detained in Volgograd, Russia.

A.Amiraslanov extradited to Azerbaijan this month and sent to the Detention Facility No.1.

A.Amiraslanov, who is originally from Davachi (Shabran) district of Azerbaijan, wanted by Police Department No.33 of the Surakhani District Police Office since May 2003. Later, internationally wanted A. Amiraslanov is charged with Article 120 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.