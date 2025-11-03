Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 14:52
    Over 7,000 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    In October, 364 anti-tank mines, 406 anti-personnel mines, and 12,298 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    According to the monthly update, a total of 7,022 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosives.

    The demining operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

