Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement officers launched an operation against members of the 'Nursi' sect in Baku.

Report informs, during the review of apartment located at the address Moscow avenue 75, apt 78 were revealed the books promoting 'Nursi' movement.

Besides this, over 10 members of the 'Nursi' sect arrested.

The investigation is underway.