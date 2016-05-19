Accusatory articles of Taleh Bagirov unveiled

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Article of the criminal case on Chairman of 'Islamic Unity' Movement Taleh Bagirov has been changed.

Report was told by lawyer Javad Javadov.

According to him, criminal investigation was nearing completion and final indictment delivered to T.Bagirov: Accusatory Article 214 (preparation of terror attack) classified to Article 28, 214'.

J.Javadov said that acquaintance with case materials will start in near future.

T.Bagirov is accused of Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder, committed by group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community (organization), 120.2.3 (deliberate murder, victims or his close relatives in connection with implementation of a given person of service activity or performance of public debt), 120.2.4 (deliberate murder, committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), 120.2.7 (deliberate murder, of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (deliberate murder, on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 29, 120.2.1 (attempt to deliberate murder, committed by group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community (organization), 29,120.2.3 (attempt to deliberate murder, victims or his close relatives in connection with implementation of a given person of service activity or performance of public debt), 29,120.2.4 (attempt to deliberate murder, committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), 120.2.7 (attempt to deliberate murder, of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (attempt to deliberate murder, on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 28,214.2.1 (terrorism or accumulation of money resources or other property in the same purposes), 28,214.2.3 (Deliberate full or partial, direct or indirect reference of money resources or other property for commitment of terrorism or accumulation of money resources or other property in the same purposes), 214-2 (appeals for terrorism), 220.2 (appeals to active insubordination to legal requirements of representatives of authority and to mass disorders, as well as appeals to violence above citizens), 228.3 (the acts, which provided by articles 228.1 or 228.2 of the present Code, committed by organized group), 278 (actions directed on violent capture power or violent deduction power in infringement of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as directed on violent change of constitutional grounds of the states), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, and also participation in their creation and activity, supplying them by weapon, ammunition, explosives, military engineering or military equipment), 283.2.3 (The actions directed on excitation of national, racial or religious hostility, humiliation of national advantage, as well as actions directed on restriction of citizens rights, or establishment of the superiority of citizens on the basis of their national or racial belonging, creeds committed publicly or with use of mass media, committed by an organized group) and 315.2 (application of violence, resistance with application of violence concerning the representative of authority in connection with performance of official duties by him or application of the violence not dangerous to life or health concerning his close relatives, as well as threat of application of such violence, application of the violence dangerous to life or health, concerning a persons specified in article 315.1 of the present Code).

On November 26, 2015, the Ministry of Internal Affairs held a special operation in the village of Nardaran in Baku city. During the operation, they resisted to police, opened fire on them, threw a hand grenade. Return fire was opened, as a result of which killed four members of the gang, a few people were injured.

Despite increase in the number of supporters of the gang in the territory where the operation was carried out, the police carried out their duties, two police officers heroically died.

As a physical evidence, from the scene seized a large quantity of weapons, grenades, bladed weapons, and etc. Arrested 14 members of a criminal gang were headed by Taleh Bagirov. Preventive measure of 4 months chosen on Taleh Bagirov.

On April 7, Nasimi District Court extended period of preventive action on T.Bagirov for 3 months. Dissatisfied with the court decision, the chairman of 'Muslim Union' Movement filed an appeal. Baku Court of Appeal has not remedied the appeal.



