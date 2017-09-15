 Top
    One more Azerbaijani kidnapped in Ukraine

    Businessman's son kidnapped during travel to Kharkov

    Kyiv. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 21-year-old son of Azerbaijani businessman Elshan Baghirov was kidnapped by unknown persons in Kharkov, Ukraine.

    Report informs, businessman's son, who was living in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region was kidnapped during travel to Kharkov with his friends.

    A large amount of money is required for his release. E. Baghirov is an owner of several restaurants in Donetsk and Kharkov.

    Notably, more than 20 Azerbaijani businessmen or their children have been kidnapped in Ukraine over the past year. Most of them were released in exchange for the money paid by their families. Although Azerbaijanis have appealed to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in this regard, none of the kidnappers have ever been found so far. 

