Narcotic drugs smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan prevented

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Heroin was revealed on Azerbaijani citizens coming on foot from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of State Customs Committee.

According to the information, Azerbaijani citizen Yusra Aliyeva was inspected at passenger department of Astara Customs Office. As a result of inspection, narcotic drug - heroin in 1 package with total net weight of 127,760 grams revealed and seized.

During inspection of Iranian citizen Rostamnejadlankan Majid Askari, coming from Iran to Azerbaijan on foot, held at 'Gosha Tepe' customs post of Bilasuvar Customs Office with totally 38 methadone pills in 8 bundles revealed and seized.

Notably, methadone pills is included into II list of 'Narcotic drugs with restricted turnover in the territory of Azerbaijan Republic' and total dose of active substance of found 38 pills is 1,52 grams.

The investigation is underway on both cases.