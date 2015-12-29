Mother accused of selling her child, released today: "I told him I'll be back..." - PHOTO

Baku. 29 December.REPORT.AZ/ One of released in accordance with pardon order inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is Isgandarova Zohra Oruj, convicted since 2011. Together with her mother Hagigat Isgandarova, 26-years-old woman was welcomed by Report's journalists at the gate of prison for woman No.4 of Penitentiary Service of Ministry of Justice.

Her mother H.Isgandarova embraced her daughter and cried.

Z.Isgandarova expressed her joy for release by pardon order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Former prisoner wished freedom to everybody.

Eljan, 6-years-old son of Z.Isgandarova stays in Orphanage No.2. Eljan is in orphanage not because of financial problems. In accordance with official information spread on February 3, 2011, as a result of operational search actions conducted by officials of MIA General Department for Combating Organized Crime, resident of Konullu village of Shamkir region Zohra Isgandarova was detained while selling her 3-years-old son for 10000 manats on February 2.

Thus, Z.Isgandarova arrived at Orphanage No.2. Meeting took about half an hour. Z.Isgandarova, meeting her son one month ago, is forced to leave him. 'Difference between meeting in prison and here is big. It is difficult to express. My son was as hit-or-miss when he saw me. 'During meeting I said that 'You see, I told I'll be back'', says Z.Isgandarova.

By the way, however, state took her child, but did not cancel her right to motherhood. She says that will gain right to motherhood by court: 'Hereinafter I will think of only my son and my life.'