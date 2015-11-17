MilliÖn: Operation of payment terminals restored

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Operation of payment terminals of MilliÖn, suspended temporarily in regard with internet interruption in Azerbaijan at about 17:00 yesterday.

Report was told by Ulviyya Afandiyeva, Group Head on Corporate Communication Means and Public Relations of Komtec LLC Commerce Department - MilliÖn terminals network operator: The problem was resolved in a short time and network is in working condition. All MilliÖn terminals operates at present.

Technical works carried out and the problem resolved. Only payments were not carried out temporarily regarding internet interruption for a short time. There is no serious material damage, the company's official says.

Problems regarding internet provision occurred in Azerbaijan yesterday related to the fire in 'Delta Telecom' company providing the country with internet.