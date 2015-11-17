 Top
    Close photo mode

    MilliÖn: Operation of payment terminals restored

    Payment terminals affected by internet outage in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Operation of payment terminals of MilliÖn, suspended temporarily in regard with internet interruption in Azerbaijan at about 17:00 yesterday.

    Report was told by Ulviyya Afandiyeva, Group Head on Corporate Communication Means and Public Relations of Komtec LLC Commerce Department - MilliÖn terminals network operator: The problem was resolved in a short time and network is in working condition. All MilliÖn terminals operates at present.

    Technical works carried out and the problem resolved. Only payments were not carried out temporarily regarding internet interruption for a short time. There is no serious material damage, the company's official says.

    Problems regarding internet provision occurred in Azerbaijan yesterday related to the fire in 'Delta Telecom' company providing the country with internet. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi