MES: Dead body, found in Turkmenistan coasts of Caspian Sea supposed to be one of missing oilmen during accident in 'Guneshli' oil rig

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body found in Turkmenistan coasts of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing official website of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, the corpse is supposed to be one of oilmen, missing during accident in sea base No. 10 in Azerbaijani 'Guneshli' oil rig.

In this regard, preparatory works has been started at the MES to send investigation team to Turkmenistan by 'BE-200ÇS' amphibious aircraft for the purpose of recognition of the corpse and bringing to the republic.