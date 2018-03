Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ 30 thousand manats were stolen from the apartment of Aida Ibragimova, who lives down the street of Suleyman Rustam in Baku. Report informs, it is said in a statement of the Main Police Department of Baku city.

As a result of search operations conducted by Nasimi district police, maid of the victim, a resident of Absheron district Mehriban Abulfaz Guliyeva, born in 1989 was detained.

The investigation is underway.