Investigation underway to identify belonging of found male body in sea to missing oilmen

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ A body of man was found in the Caspian Sea as a result of the search and rescue operations. Measures underway to identify if the body belongs to the oilmen, missing during collapse of a pier at Oil Collecting Point No.3 of the Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" PU, named after N. Narimanov.

Report informs citing the search-and-rescue headquarter.

The public will be informed after identification of the corpse.

Notably, works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defence, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)".