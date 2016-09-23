Son of international organization official dies in accident in Barda region - PHOTO

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Jeyhun Mammadov, an IDP in Aghdam region settled in Barda region, has died in an accident.

Report informs citing the deceased's relatives.

According to the information, J.Mammadov, born in 1976, struck by electric shock yesterday evening while carrying out installation of power cables in stable. He died on the spot.

Notably, the deceased was married and had three infant children. His mother Atraba Mammadova is an expert at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for psychological assistance to the families of the refugees and IDPs as well as missing persons.