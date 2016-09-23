 Top
    Close photo mode

    Son of international organization official dies in accident in Barda region - PHOTO

    Deceased was married and had three infant children

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Jeyhun Mammadov, an IDP in Aghdam region settled in Barda region, has died in an accident.

    Report informs citing the deceased's relatives.

    According to the information, J.Mammadov, born in 1976, struck by electric shock yesterday evening while carrying out installation of power cables in stable. He died on the spot.

    Notably, the deceased was married and had three infant children. His mother Atraba Mammadova is an expert at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for psychological assistance to the families of the refugees and IDPs as well as missing persons.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi