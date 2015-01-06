 Top
    Interior Ministry issued an official information about death of FIFA's referee

    Sabuncu District Police are investigating the fatal accident

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Interior Ministry (MIA) spread information about the car accident that killed FIFA Futsal referee Khalil Huseynli.

    Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs two VAZ cars were crashed, driven by the residents of the capital Ihtiyar Hasanov and Khalil Huseynli on January 5 at 11a.m. in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district.

    As a result of the accident H.Guseynli died and I. Hasanov was hospitalized.

    Sabuncu District Police are investigating the fatal accident.

