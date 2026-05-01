Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Singh: Youth actively participate in shaping postcolonial realities

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:01
    Singh: Youth actively participate in shaping postcolonial realities

    The younger generation is bringing a new perspective to issues of self-determination, justice and decolonization in different regions of the world, Akashdeep Singh Chahal, a participant of the Forum "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" said, Report informs.

    According to him, many modern states were formed as a result of colonial processes that took place around the world.

    Singh thanked the Baku Initiative Group and Abbas Abbasov for organizing the event.

    He said the importance of the forum lay in one key point: young people are not only leaders of the future, but also active participants in the process of understanding and transforming postcolonial reality.

    Singh added that young people are already offering new approaches to self-determination, justice and decolonization in various regions.

    Baku Initiative Group
    Sinqh: Gənclər postkolonial reallıqların formalaşmasında fəal iştirak edir
    Сингх: Молодежь активно участвует в формировании постколониальных реалий

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