Industrially prepared louvers to be allowed from tomorrow

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Use of industrially prepared louvers will be allowed from tomorrow until November 15.

Report was told by Colonel Vagif Asadov, Chief of Public Relations Department of Baku City Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD).

According to him, industrially prepared louvers can be used in the vehicle's rear right and left side windows in order to protect passengers from sun rays: 'Use of handicraft curtains and louvers is banned. In case of reveal of such infringements, drivers will be punished in the amount of 150 AZN according to Article 155 (violation of traffic rules by drivers) of Administrative Offences Code.

Notably, from May 1, the MTPD officials will held raids to control conformity of the louvers to the standards.