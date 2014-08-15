 Top
    Close photo mode

    Imprisoned “Nida” member refuses the lawyer

    He expressed his gratitude to Elchin Sadigov for his assistance till now

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/  Imprisoned  member of “Nida” Civil Movement Rashadat Akhundov refused his lawyer Elchin Sadigov. Report informs referring to the information given by R.Akhundov’s wife Turkan Huseynova. She said that R.Akhundov expressed his gratitude to Elchin Sadigov for his assistance till now: “ I spoke to Rashadat Akhundov. He thanked Elchin Sadigov for his contribution till now. But he said he refused  his lawyer.”

    It should be noted that Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Rashadat Akhundov to 8 years imprisonment .

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi