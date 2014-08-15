Imprisoned “Nida” member refuses the lawyer

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Imprisoned member of “Nida” Civil Movement Rashadat Akhundov refused his lawyer Elchin Sadigov. Report informs referring to the information given by R.Akhundov’s wife Turkan Huseynova. She said that R.Akhundov expressed his gratitude to Elchin Sadigov for his assistance till now: “ I spoke to Rashadat Akhundov. He thanked Elchin Sadigov for his contribution till now. But he said he refused his lawyer.”

It should be noted that Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Rashadat Akhundov to 8 years imprisonment .