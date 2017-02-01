Headquarter: We investigate personality of corpse found in the sea

Baku.1 February. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of search and rescue operations, unidentified body was found on the coast in 1-ji Mayak village of Neftchala district.

Report informs citing the headquarter, it is being determined whether found body is oilmen, missing during collapse of pier of the Oil Collecting Point No.3 of Oil and Gas Production Department named after N.Narimanov of the "Azneft" Production Union. Detailed information will be given to public after determining the body's identity.