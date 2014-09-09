Georgian citizen arrested for shop theft in Baku

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian citizens was arrested for shop theft in Baku, Report informs referring to the Nizami District Police Station. As the result of the investigation, Georgian citizen Afsana Mammadova suspecting of stealing Aghabayim Khalilova’s, Ahmad Aliyev’s and Alim Babayev’s money, tablet and a document from the shopping center located at Gara Garayev avenue was arrested.

The police are investigating whether the arrested person involved in other theft cases.