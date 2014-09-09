 Top
    Georgian citizen arrested for shop theft in Baku

    She stole money, tablet and valuable things from the shops

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian citizens was arrested for shop theft in Baku, Report informs referring to the Nizami District Police Station. As the result of the investigation, Georgian citizen Afsana Mammadova suspecting of stealing Aghabayim Khalilova’s, Ahmad Aliyev’s and Alim Babayev’s money, tablet and a document from the shopping center located at Gara Garayev avenue was arrested.

    The police are investigating whether the arrested person involved in  other theft cases.

