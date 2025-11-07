Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Fulfilling humanitarian obligations key to advancement of peace process – Prosecutor General

    Ensuring the reliable advancement of the peace process requires the fulfillment of humanitarian obligations which is not only a requirement of international humanitarian law but also an essential condition for lasting stability, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with the newspaper Azerbaijan.

    Report quotes him as saying the lifting of all restrictions on the transit of cargo to Armenia has helped transform the confidence-building process from a paper-based concept into a practical mechanism for cooperation.

    "At the same time, the landmine issue remains one of the most serious obstacles to safe reintegration, return, and reconstruction efforts in the region. Since the cessation of hostilities, more than 400 military personnel and civilians have been killed or injured in mine explosions. This figure highlights the scale of the threat and further underscores the importance of handing over accurate maps," Aliyev said.

    According to him, Azerbaijan has raised the issue both in the international legal framework and within interagency cooperation, including through the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

    "However, the maps provided have proven to be less than 25 percent accurate, which increases security risks and civilian threats, causing delays in large-scale clearance operations and requiring additional resources," he added.

