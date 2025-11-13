Foreign nationals who filmed inappropriate videos at Alley of Martyrs in Baku brought to court

Three foreign nationals who recorded and shared inappropriate videos taken at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku have been brought before the Sabail District Court, according to Report.

The court proceedings in the criminal case opened against them are expected to begin today.

Investigations revealed that the individuals arrived in Baku as tourists for a five-day visit on August 13 of this year. During their stay, they filmed the offensive footage at the Alley and later posted it on social media.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan - Desecration of a Grave. Following police action, all three individuals were detained and placed under investigation.