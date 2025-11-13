Foreign nationals who filmed inappropriate videos at Alley of Martyrs in Baku brought to court
Incident
- 13 November, 2025
- 10:11
Three foreign nationals who recorded and shared inappropriate videos taken at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku have been brought before the Sabail District Court, according to Report.
The court proceedings in the criminal case opened against them are expected to begin today.
Investigations revealed that the individuals arrived in Baku as tourists for a five-day visit on August 13 of this year. During their stay, they filmed the offensive footage at the Alley and later posted it on social media.
A criminal case has been initiated under Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan - Desecration of a Grave. Following police action, all three individuals were detained and placed under investigation.
Latest News
10:37
Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku ShipyardInfrastructure
10:29
S&P upgrades SOCAR's credit rating to 'BB'Energy
10:14
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsForeign policy
10:11
Video
Foreign nationals who filmed inappropriate videos at Alley of Martyrs in Baku brought to courtIncident
10:00
Photo
Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2025Business
09:48
Price of Azerbaijani oil falls by over $2Energy
09:36
Azerbaijan mulls future water management plans with EBRDFinance
09:28
EIA maintains Azerbaijan's 2025 daily oil production forecastEnergy
09:25