 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foreign Ministry: No Azerbaijani citizen seriously injured in Nepal quake

    More than 1,800 killed in Nepal earthquake

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesman for Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev has said no Azerbaijani citizen was seriously injured in an earthquake that hit Nepal.

    He said that according to preliminary information provided by the Azerbaijani Embassy in India, which is also accredited in Kathmandu, there are 14 Azerbaijani citizens, including six children, in Nepal.

    Report informs referring the information given by the AzerTAg, H.Hajiyev said one Azerbaijani child received minor injuries in the earthquake.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi