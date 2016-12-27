 Top
    Fire on main gas pipeline in Baku doused

    Firefighting forces and means were promptly deployed in the area

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fire erupted in the territory of Sangachal settlement of Garadag district at 1000 mm main gas pipeline connecting Gas Processing Plant and Sangachal main units has been fully extinguished.

    Report informs, 6 vehicles and manpower deployed by ministry of emergency localized the fire erupted early morning.

    Notably, according to information from SOCAR, the part of pipeline was isolated in order to extinguish the fire and gas delivered through that pipe was pumped to alternative pipeline.

