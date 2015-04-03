Families of victims die in Okhotsk sea to be paid million rubles

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The families of victims, dead as a result of crash of "Dalniy Vostok" trawler in the Okhotsk Sea will be paid million rubles (approximately 18 000 USD).

The families of rescued sailors will be provided with 200 thousand rubles from the reserve fund of the province by the Sakhalin's authority. Report informs that RIA Novosti was informed by the region authority Alexei Bayandin on Friday.

"Families of the victims will be paid a million rubles, while the families of the injured 200 thousand rubles. The money will be allocated from the reserve fund of the province," he said.

7 Azerbaijanis are in the list of crew members of "Dalni Vostok" trawler. 4 of them were rescued.