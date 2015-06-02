Employee of the Milli Mejlis dies

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Etibar Mammadov, the employee of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) died.
Report informs, Etibar Mammadov worked as the senior advisor of the Social Legislation Department of the Milli Mejlis.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
