    Employee of the Milli Mejlis dies

    Etibar Mammadov worked as the senior advisor of the Social Legislation Department of the Parliament

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Etibar Mammadov, the employee of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) died. 

    Report informs, Etibar Mammadov worked as the senior advisor of the Social Legislation Department of the Milli Mejlis.

