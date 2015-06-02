Employee of the Milli Mejlis dies

2 June, 2015 08:56

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Etibar Mammadov, the employee of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) died. Report informs, Etibar Mammadov worked as the senior advisor of the Social Legislation Department of the Milli Mejlis.