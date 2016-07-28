Embassy car crashes in Baku, two injured

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy car has crashed in Baku.

Report informs, 'Chevrolet' brand car, driven by 26-year old Baku resident Mehri Suleymanova collided with 'Hyundai' brand car, driven by 30-year-old citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco Muhammed Briouel in front of 15, H.Alasgarova street, Nasimi district, Baku.

Both drivers were injured. The injured discharged after receiving medical aid at the Scientific-Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The investigation is underway.

Notably, 'Hyundai' brand car belongs to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan.