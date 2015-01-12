Disciplinary proceedings launched against chairman of court in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Disciplinary proceedings against chairman of court started in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to justice agencies.

Thus, the Judicial Council began disciplinary proceedings against three judges.The reason is the creation of conditions for corruption by artificial obstacles to the realization of citizens' rights, violation of the law and ethics, as well as a gross violation of the executive discipline.

One of these judges is the chairman of Nizami District Court of Baku Mohammad Akbarov.

M.Akbarov in 1998-2000 was the Minister of Justice of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR), 2000-2007 - Chairman of the Economic Court of Nakhchivan.Since 2007 he is the chairman of Nizami District Court of Baku.