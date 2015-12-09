Despite difficult weather conditions search for missing oilmen not stopped

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ Search for 23 persons, missing during accident in deep sea base number 10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and 3 persons missing in Oil Rocks continue.

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Chief Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union said at briefing held in operative staff.

'Search operations were not stopped due to worsening of air condition. MES helicopters and helicopters of AZAL taken by SOCAR carry out works. Underwater searches ceased due to weather conditions. At present, wind speed is 18-23, sometimes 30 m/s. Conducting underwater searches in such condition is impossible. According to information to 11:00 a.m. Baku time, no results were achieved, he says.