Daewoo appeals to Supreme Court of Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Korean company Daewoo İnternational Corporation has filed an appeal against the judgment given on the basis of a claim against the public company Evrobank (JSC).

Report informs, the hearing is scheduled for May 25.

The case will be considered under the chairmanship of Judge Kamaladdin Badalov.

Notably, last year, the Korean company has filed a lawsuit against the bank.

Daewoo İnternational Corporation has put forward a claim to Baku Administrative-Economic Court for payment of a debt and damages. The court rejected the claim. Disagreeing with the decision, the Korean company has filed an appeal. Baku Court of Appeal dismissed the claim of the company Daewoo İnternational Corporation. The company filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court.

Notably, in 2015 the Central Bank canceled the license of Eurobank.