    Customs officers stopped smuggling of 16 iPhones

    Incident is under investigation

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of Tovuz region customs control of the State Customs Committee conducted an inspection of the car at the customs post "Sinig Korpu" on the basis of information received by the operational department. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of SCC.

    According to information, during the inspection 16 undeclared iPhone mobile phones, 11 boxes of mobile phones, 11 chargers and 11 headphones were found.

