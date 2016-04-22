Court releases Emin Milli's brother-in-law

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the trial on the case of Nazim Agabayov charged with drug trafficking.

Report informs, at the hearing presided by judge Afgan Hajiyev, the lawyer of the accused person, Adil Ismayilov has made a defense speech.

He asked the court to acquit N.Agabayov.

Then, N.Agabayov said that he had never used drugs.

The court left for deliberation. After deliberation, the panel of the court has delivered a verdict.

According to the verdict, N.Agabayov sentenced to 2 years probation. He was released from the courtroom.

Notably, N.Agabayov is accused of selling drugs, he is a brother-in-law of Meydan TV director Emin Milli. He was detained by officers of the Main Police Department of Baku city.

According to the official information, 6 grams of heroin was found and seized.