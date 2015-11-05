Court rejects appeal against well-known insurance company

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court of Appeal ended the trial on appeal by the company General-Auto-Company against the insurance company AXA MBASK.

Report informs, the court presided over by Judge Valeh Aliyev left the judgment unchanged.

This year, insurance company AXA MBASK has sued the company General-Auto-Company.

AXA MBASK appealed to the 2nd Baku Administrative-Economic Court and put forward requirement to pay a sum of money by way of subrogation.The court granted the petition.Company General-Auto-Company has filed an appeal against the court's decision.

AXA MBASK is insurance company is the first private insurance company of independent Azerbaijan which has been operating since 1992.

General-Auto-Company is a distributor of General Company in Azerbaijan, established in 1908 in the U.S.