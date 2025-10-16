Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Incident
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:15
    Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

    The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia on October 16 heard the announcement of documents related to the cases, Report informs.

    A document detailing economic damage and losses was read out first at the court hearing. It was noted that as a result of Armenia's military aggression, in the territories of Azerbaijan that were directly affected by the war and occupied, the country's economic entities" activity completely ceased, the economic resources of the region were illegally exploited by Armenia (including through the sale of exploitation rights over natural resources to foreign companies), the Azerbaijani economy - the population, enterprises and the state - suffered immense damage and losses.

    Moreover, as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of its territories, Armenia illegally exploited the mineral resources located in these territories for nearly 30 years, generating significant illicit profits and causing significant economic damage to Azerbaijan. During the occupation, ore and non-ore deposits were illegally exploited, and all types of groundwater were illegally abstracted.

    Documents indicate that Azerbaijani hydroelectric power plants in the territories occupied by Armenia were illegally exploited by occupying forces, generating electricity without observing environmental standards. Besides, construction of the power plants under construction was never completed. As a result, Azerbaijan suffered tremendous economic losses in the hydroelectric power sector.

    Moreover, as a result of Armenia's military aggression, the population in the occupied Azerbaijani territories was deprived of the opportunity to engage in agriculture, resulting in significant economic losses for both the population and the state.

    The document entitled "Damage caused by Mines and Unexploded Ordnance" noted that during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of its territories, hundreds of thousands of mines were planted in the occupied territories, and vast areas were contaminated with unexploded ordnance. Consequently, ensuring the full reintegration of the liberated territories into other territories of Azerbaijan requires long-term efforts and significant funding.

    The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsi sənədlərin elan olunması ilə davam etdirilir
    На судебном заседании по делу граждан Армении оглашены документы

