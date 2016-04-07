Corpse found on Turkmenistan coasts belongs to missing oilman

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ DNA analysis results of the corpse that found on Turkmenistan coasts of the Caspian Sea on April 2 have been revealed.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), according to experts' opinion, it is a corpse of Rzakhanov Edik Rivazin, control instrumentation fitter at deep offshore platform No.10 of 28 May Oil-Gas Extraction Office (OGEO).

'He is one of oilmen missing during 'Guneshli' accident as a result of natural disaster on December 4'.

We pray for the deceased, wish patience to his family and relatives', SOCAR says.

Search of the oilmen, missing during accidents at offshore platform No.501 at Oil Rocks and No.10 in 'Guneshli' field on December 4, is underway.