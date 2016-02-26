Corpse found in Neftchala region of the Caspian Sea identified

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ DNA test results of the corpse, which found in Neftchala region of the Caspian Sea on February 21, has been identified.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in accordance with experts opinion, the corpse belongs to the employee of SOCAR Transport Department Javad Khudaverdiyev. He is one of 3 oilmen, missing during the accident occurred in the sea base No.501 in 'Oil Rocks' as a result of natural disaster on December 4.

'Search for oilmen, missing as a result of accidents in sea base No.501 in 'Oil Rocks' and No.10 in 'Guneshli' field on December 4 continues', SOCAR says.