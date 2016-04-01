 Top
    Case of a driver accused of hitting Austrian athletes at European Games sent to court again

    A preparatory meeting is scheduled for April 14

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ A case of the bus driver who hit three Austrian athletes in the Baku 2015 Athletes’ Village on Thursday (June 11) also Head of the State RoadTransport Service of Azerbaijani Transport Ministry Huseyn Salamov and Elchin Hasanov with Farid Amiraslanov again sent to the court.

    Report informs, a preparatory meeting of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes is scheduled for April 14.

    The case will be discussed under the chairmanship of Javid Huseynov.

