    Belarusian citizen wanted by Azerbaijan via Interpol, held in Spain - EXCLUSIVE

    Detainee will be extradited to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ A person, wanted through Interpol line under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been detained in Barcelona, Spain.

    Report informs, a Belarusian citizen Dani Danilo, born in 1982, will be extradited to Azerbaijan.

    He is wanted under Article 177 (theft) and 273 (infringement of service regulations on electron-computers (computer), computer systems or their network) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

