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    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin

    The visit to Lachin by participants of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons, held as part of the Baku Dialogue, has concluded.

    According to Report's correspondent from Lachin, the participants also visited the reconstructed village of Zabukh during the trip, where they familiarized themselves with the facilities and living conditions established there.

    The guests were informed that the village of Zabukh had been rebuilt following its liberation from occupation. Conditions have been created to ensure the permanent return of the village residents to their ancestral lands.

    At the end of the visit, the guests arrived at the banks of the Hakari River, where they were briefed on the conditions established following the area's liberation from occupation.

    Commemorative photographs were taken at the conclusion of the visit.

    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Participants of conference on missing persons conclude visit to Lachin
    Missing persons Lachin
    Photo
    İtkin düşmüş şəxslərlə bağlı beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçılarının Laçına səfərləri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился визит участников конференции по пропавшим без вести лицам в Лачын
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