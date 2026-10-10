Sharif: Islamabad and Baku to translate their strong bilateral ties into greater cooperation

Azerbaijan and Pakistan intend to take their strong bilateral relations to a new level of economic, investment and trade cooperation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X following a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report.

"I had a warm and cordial telephone conversation with my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, this afternoon. We reaffirmed the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and our resolve to translate our strong bilateral ties into greater economic, investment and trade cooperation," Sharif said.

The Pakistani leader also emphasized that he had expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for agreeing to provide comprehensive support for the expansion of the Asan Khidmet network in Pakistan, which was established based on Azerbaijan's ASAN xidmət model.

Sharif added that the two sides exchanged views on regional developments during the telephone conversation and reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue, peace and stability.