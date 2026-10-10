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    Joseph Aoun welcomes Trump's decision to lift restrictions on direct flights to Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 15:22
    Joseph Aoun welcomes Trump's decision to lift restrictions on direct flights to Lebanon

    Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift restrictions on direct flights between the two countries, which had been in place for around 40 years.

    According to post of the Lebanese president's press office on X, cited by Report, Aoun said the decision demonstrates Washington's confidence in Beirut's measures to ensure civil aviation security.

    Direct flights between the United States and Lebanon were suspended in 1985 by the administration of President Ronald Reagan following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

    Trump announced his intention to allow US airlines to resume direct flights to Lebanon during Aoun's visit to Washington in July. Although the decision to lift the restrictions was made nearly two weeks ago, it was not publicly announced until today.

    Joseph Aoun Donald Trump Resumption of flights
    Cozef Aun Trampın Livanla birbaşa uçuşlara qoyulan məhdudiyyəti ləğv etmək qərarını alqışlayır
    Джозеф Аун приветствует решение Трампа снять ограничения на прямые рейсы с Ливаном
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