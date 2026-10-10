Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift restrictions on direct flights between the two countries, which had been in place for around 40 years.

According to post of the Lebanese president's press office on X, cited by Report, Aoun said the decision demonstrates Washington's confidence in Beirut's measures to ensure civil aviation security.

Direct flights between the United States and Lebanon were suspended in 1985 by the administration of President Ronald Reagan following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

Trump announced his intention to allow US airlines to resume direct flights to Lebanon during Aoun's visit to Washington in July. Although the decision to lift the restrictions was made nearly two weeks ago, it was not publicly announced until today.