Stay up to date with the top news!

In a phone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif praised the operations of the service center established in Islamabad based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet model.

According to Report, the Pakistan prime minister requested Azerbaijan's support in extending this experience to other regions of Pakistan.

President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this regard.