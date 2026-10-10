Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Shehbaz Sharif requests Azerbaijan's support in applying ASAN Khidmet model in Pakistan's regions

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 15:03
    Shehbaz Sharif requests Azerbaijan's support in applying ASAN Khidmet model in Pakistan's regions

    In a phone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif praised the operations of the service center established in Islamabad based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet model.

    According to Report, the Pakistan prime minister requested Azerbaijan's support in extending this experience to other regions of Pakistan.

    President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this regard.

    Ilham Aliyev Shehbaz Sharif ASAN
    Şahbaz Şərif "ASAN xidmət"in Pakistanın bölgələrində tətbiqinə Azərbaycandan dəstək istəyib
    Шариф попросил поддержки Азербайджана в применении опыта ASAN xidmət в регионах Пакистана
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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