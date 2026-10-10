Shehbaz Sharif requests Azerbaijan's support in applying ASAN Khidmet model in Pakistan's regions
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2026
- 15:03
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
In a phone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif praised the operations of the service center established in Islamabad based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet model.
According to Report, the Pakistan prime minister requested Azerbaijan's support in extending this experience to other regions of Pakistan.
President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this regard.
Şahbaz Şərif "ASAN xidmət"in Pakistanın bölgələrində tətbiqinə Azərbaycandan dəstək istəyib
Шариф попросил поддержки Азербайджана в применении опыта ASAN xidmət в регионах Пакистана
Latest News
19:28
Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groupsRegion
18:16
109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off DjiboutiOther countries
18:05
Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countriesOther countries
17:43
Photo
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visitForeign policy
17:24
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in AnkaraCultural policy
17:07
Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from AfghanistanOther countries
16:43
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in BudvaIndividual sports
16:25
67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi UltramarathonIndividual sports
16:06