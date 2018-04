Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ A traffic accident occurred in Baku.

Report inforns, the accident occurred on the avenue Matbuat, Yasamal district.

Car of "Mercedes" brand rashed into a lamppost and overturned. The driver of the car is a police major, working for the protection of Yasamal district.

He admitted to the hospital with various injuries. Name of the major has not been disclosed.