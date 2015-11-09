 Top
    Azerbaijani citizen died after surgery operation in Iran

    Sharifov's body is expected to be brought Azerbaijan in the evening today

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen, who went to Iran due to his heart problems, died after surgery.

    Report informs 24-year-old Taleh Tavakkul Sharifov went to Iran for medical treatment. He received treatment at a hospital in Tehran for a while. Then he was operated and died after surgery.

    Report was told by the deceased's relatives, father went to Iran in order to take his son's body home. Sharifov's body is expected to be brought Azerbaijan this evening.

